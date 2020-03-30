WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 discusses state’s coronavirus plan

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is holding a meeting this afternoon to assess and advise the Senate regarding the state’s COVID-19 plans.

On the agenda today is:

>> Confirm the development of the state departmental plans and procedures;

>> Review and assess current state departmental plans and procedures;

>> Review and assess whether state departmental plans and procedures are properly and timely implemented to safeguard public health and safety; and

>> To communicate and disseminate information obtained.

The hearing will include testimony from: Linda C. Takayama, Gov. David Ige’s chief of staff; Department of Budget and Finance

Director Craig Hirai; Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Scott Murakami; and Department of Human Services Director Pankaj Bhan

Watch the live-stream video above.