Singer Jack Johnson participates in Together at Home series for World Health Organization amid coronavirus pandemic

Singer Jack Johnson delivered a concert earlier this week from his home on Oahu’s North Shore to support the #TogetheratHome movement for the World Health Organization.

Johnson, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme, offered the concert on Instagram live in collaboration with Global Citizen to support WHO in its message encouraging everyone to practice social distancing.

The “Together at Home” movement is a series of virtual concerts encouraging people globally to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitting before his piano in his living room, Johnson strummed a guitar and sang several songs, starting with one called “Homes.” He fielded requests and offered songs for nearly 40 minutes.

“We’re here in my home, hope you guys are doing good in your homes,” he said. “Hope everybody’s been staying as safe as they can. This is the Global Citizen and World Health Organization’s Together at Home series, really happy to be doing this.”

Johnson said it was his first time offering a live concert on Instagram live. He ended with “Better Together,” saying, “hopefully we’ll all be together in the same space some time in the not too distance future.”

Johnson encouraged people to donate to the COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund as well as to volunteer or support their local food bank or Feeding America, as well as help teachers at the DonorsChoose.org “Keep Kids Learning” fund and to support local farmers.