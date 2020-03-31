The Queen’s Medical Center employee tests positive for coronavirus

The first employee of the Queen’s Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The Queens Health Systems is working closely with state health officials after receiving notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for one of its caregivers,” said spokesman Cedric Yamanaka.

Due to privacy concerns, Queen’s wouldn’t provide additional information about the staff member, but said the individual is “managing symptoms under self-isolation at home.”

Patients and staff exposed to the worker have been notified and “Queen’s is working with them to ensure their safety.”

The state Department of Health is following up on all other potential contacts, he said, adding that Queen’s doctors and staff are following the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and safety precautions and have the equipment “to safely care for potential or confirmed COVID-19 patients.”

Queen’s has restricted all visitors, with the exception of obstetrics and pediatrics, end of life care and patients with appointments and their caregiver.