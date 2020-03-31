Trades to weaken as rains ramp up

The tradewinds are expected to die down and remain light due to a high northeast of Hawaii, while rains are expected to ramp up, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the cold front to the northwest is expected to disrupt the tradewind flow by Wednesday. At the same time, a weak upper-level trough approaching from the northwest will bring more rains and a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday.

“Kauai received a lot of rain recently, and additional rain there could lead to minor flooding,” said the NWS in its forecast discussion this morning. “A Flash Flood Watch may be needed for that island and this could be issued later today if conditions warrant.”

A record daily maximum rainfall of 5.35 inches was set in Lihue on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 2.07 inches set in 1975.

Today’s forecast is mostly cloudy, with scattered showers, highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit and east winds of about 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with lows from 65 to 70 degrees, and a slight chance of thunderstorms through the night.

Although the trades are trending down, surf along east shores may trend up by Wednesday due to an easterly swell holds before diminishing Thursday. At the same time, a small, long-period south-southeast swell is expected to fill in by Wednesday, which may lead to increasing surf along exposed southern shores.

Surf along east shores will be 4 to 6 feet today before rising to 5 to 7 feet Wednesday. Surf along north shores will rise to 3 to 5 feet today, then 4 to 6 feet Wednesday.

Surf along south and west shores will remain between 1 to 4 feet today, then rise to 3 to 5 feet Wednesday.