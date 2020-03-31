Dining To-Go: Duke’s Waikiki, Hula Grill Waikiki, Barrio Cafe

BUY A MEAL, PAY IT FORWARD

Duke’s Waikiki and Hula Grill Waikiki are giving customers the chance to share with others while picking up their carryout meals.

The restaurants’ Pay It Forward program suggests that each customer add a meal to their tab, to be donated to the Waikiki Community Center.

Dylan Ching, director of operations on Oahu and Kauai for TS Restaurants, which owns both restaurants, said 40 meals were delivered on the first drop-off day last week. Half came from customer donations; the restaurants made up the difference.

When the center gives him a number of senior citizens in need of meals, he’ll fill it, Ching said. “We’re not going to say, ‘We only got eight (donations), so we’re only going to feed eight.’”

He expects to deliver to the center two to three times a week.

The program is also in place at Duke’s Kauai and Keoki’s Paradise Kauai, with donations going to the Boys and Girls Club of Kauai.

The restaurants also are offering free meals to lifeguards. All they have to do is call to order.

Duke’s and Hula Grill are in the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort; 922-2268 (Duke’s) 923-4852 (Hula Grill); dukeswaikiki.com, hulagrillwaikiki.com.

TACOS TONIGHT, BOXED TO GO

“Tuesday was really sad,” Miriam Olivas says as she reflects on her first week serving only takeout at Barrio Cafe. But then the town of Wahiawa started showing up. Not just coming for food, but passing the word.

Nearby restaurants that will be closed for the duration told their customers that Barrio is hanging in.

“The support within our town has been pretty awesome,” she said. “That’s why I love my town.”

Olivas also owns Ceviche House and her family owns El Palenque, creating a Mexican-food trifecta for Wahiawa. Ceviche House is closed, but El Palenque remains open.

Two of Barrio’s seven employees volunteered to take a break; the rest are working reduced hours. As for herself, “I got promoted to dishwasher.”

A long list of Mexican items is available to go, and she has a taco takeout deal, served in a pizza box with rice, beans, two kinds of salsa and pickled vegetable garnishes. It’s $52 and serves up to six. This week she’s introducing boxes of chicken taquitos and tamales.

Barrio Cafe, 672 Kilani Ave., Wahiawa, 622-3003, barriocafe808.com. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays; 7 to 10 p.m. on Fridays.