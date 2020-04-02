Vandalism, graffiti reported at Kauai County parks since COVID-19 restrictions

Kauai police have reported an increase in graffiti and vandalism at county parks since COVID-19 restrictions were put into place.

The Kauai Police Department (KPD) highlighted four instances of graffiti and damage done at county parks since March 18, when Mayor Derek Kawakami issued an islandwide curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on March 5 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and he added three supplementary proclamations throughout March.

“During an emergency proclamation, many offenses have a higher grade of seriousness, including criminal property damage,” said Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce in a news release today. “What would have been a class C felony would now be a class B felony, which could mean more time spent in jail. Criminal property damage is potentially considered a petty misdemeanor, but would now elevate to a class B felony, which means up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.”

KPD found graffiti at a restroom at Lydgate Beach Park, a women’s restroom door at Kalena Park and Waimea swimming pool. A barrier was removed from Hanamaulu Beach Park.

“We would like to keep our facilities open for the general public to use during these challenging times,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Porter. “Unfortunately, if vandalism continues, the county may need to scale back the number of accessible facilities due to the health and safety concerns it poses not only to the community but also to our service workers.”