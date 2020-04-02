Off the News: Help keep Molokai, Lanai virus-free

Many Oahu residents who’ve taken time off this state’s most-populous island to de-stress, know this truism: To decompress, neighbor islands are no ka oi.

Amid the coronavirus concerns, it seems that lesser-populated isles of our island chain are faring well — so far. Namely: Molokai and Lanai have yet to confirm any cases of the novel coronavirus, which has spawned the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s hope that strict social distancing and the state’s new mandatory interisland 14-day quarantine will help keep things that way for a while — or at least, keep the numbers low.

Holiday cheer from Longs

In today’s topsy-turvy world, there’s a lot to be said about seeing familiar, comforting touchstones.

So, odd as it may seem, it was reassuring to see Longs Drugs’ sunny-yellow Sunday ad, per usual. And as occurs every year about this time, Easter goodies were featured, including the cheery Peeps and other treats.

The president was clearly overly optimistic in hoping the worst of COVID-19 would blow over by Easter Sunday. Do not pack the pews, folks, but do find creative ways to celebrate the occasion from a safe distance.