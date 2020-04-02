Hawaii Rum distiller shifts to making hand sanitizer to donate

When he learned that high-grade ethanol, a type of alcohol that’s a natural byproduct of the rum distillation process, is also the active ingredient in FDA-approved hand sanitizers, Jason Brand, owner of KoHana Hawaiian Agricole Rum, decided to go into large-scale production and donation of coronavirus-killing hand rubs, the need for which is far outracing supplies.

“We’ve been running entire batches at a much higher proof (of ethanol), forgoing our rum at the moment to make sure this island will have hand sanitizers,” the co-founder of the Oahu-based company said in a statement released Tuesday by the state’s Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center.

In doing so, KoHana has joined the growing ranks of local companies that are making and providing hand sanitizers for free to health care workers, first responders, the elderly, the homeless and workers performing essential services in sectors from food and education to prisons.

KoHana’s hand sanitizer took a bit more time to roll out, Brand said, because his company, with guidance from Kaumana Pharmaceutics and the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, worked to fulfill U.S. Food and Drug Administration listing requirements for over-the-counter medications.

“What’s different about our process is that (this) is actually an FDA-regulated product; it has an NDC number,” Brand said, referring to the National Drug Code identification number that allowed KoHana Distillers to register as an over-the-counter drug manufacturer for the hand sanitizer.

It’s been a community effort from the start, Brand said, thanking Gov. David Ige for helping to organize “a sanitizer hui” whose members also include Halm’s Enterprises, HonBlue, Aloha Green Apothecary, American Savings Bank, Pharmacare and Matson.

“It’s by working together as a community that we will weather this current crisis,” Ige said in the statement.

Since the FDA gave its approval March 24, hundreds of gallons of KoHana’s hand sanitizer have been manufactured in the distillery’s Kunia facilities with assistance from the Hawai‘i Agricultural Research Center, and on Tuesday several 64-ounce jugs were delivered to downtown Honolulu’s Institute for Human Services (IHS), which helps Oahu’s homeless residents, by Scott Morishige, the governor’s coordinator on homelessness, along with KoHana workers and volunteers.

The hand sanitizer also comes in 16 oz. and personal-size 2-ounce bottles; the latter have thus far been distributed by Gift of Giving Hawai‘i to the Hawai‘i Food Bank, Angel Network Charities and Jarrett School in Palolo.

KoHana’s product will be labeled as an antiseptic hand rub for the use of health care workers, per FDA recommendations, and as hand sanitizer in bottles intended for consumer use, Brand said.

The next step, he added, will be to share the recipe and techniques with distillers and pharmacies throughout the islands.

Other Hawaii companies that have been producing and giving away hand sanitizers to date include Ko‘olau Distillery on Oahu and Hawaii Sea Spirits and Maui Brewing Co. on Maui.

Like KoHana’s, their products are for giveaway only, not for sale.

Brand also asked people to bear in mind that hand washing is the first and most effective way to remove viruses, using hand sanitizers when washing isn’t a ready option.