Hawaii County police ask for witnesses in stabbing at parking lot near Hilo Farmer’s Market

Hawaii County police are asking for any witnesses to come forward in the early morning stabbing of a 54-year-old man near the Hilo Farmer’s Market parking lot in downtown Hilo.

The man was found bleeding heavily and had apparent stab wounds when police responded at 12:52 a.m. to the report of a stabbing in the area of Punahoa Street and Furneaux Lane.

He was taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Police determined the man was stabbed in the gravel parking lot south of the produce vendor area of the Hilo Farmer’s Market.

Police said he remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Todd Pataray at 961-2382 or email todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov or call police at 935-3311.