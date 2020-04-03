comscore VIDEO: Psychologist Dr. Sarah Sarkis joins the COVID-19 Care Conversation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Psychologist Dr. Sarah Sarkis joins the COVID-19 Care Conversation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 am
Join COVID-10 Care Conversation, live every day at 10 a.m. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji will discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Watch here and comment through our Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

