Bank of Hawaii waiving ATM fees; First Hawaiian accepting SBA applications

Bank of Hawaii waiving ATM fees

Bank of Hawaii said Thursday it is waiving certain fees due to the new coronavirus through June, and is temporarily reopening its Mililani branch and temporarily closing its in-store Times Mililani Branch.

The state’s second-largest bank said that it is temporarily suspending ATM surcharge fees for all ATM users and also waiving ATM fees for Bank of Hawaii debit card holders who use their cards at non-Bank of Hawaii ATMs in the U.S. and territories.

Bank of Hawaii also is waiving early-withdrawal penalties for CDs. Waiving this fee allows customers of business and consumer CDs (including Individual Retirement Accounts) to use funds held in a CD without paying a penalty for accessing the account prior to maturity.

The bank, which still has 30 branches open across the state and the West Pacific region, said it will temporarily close its in-store Mililani Branch at Times Supermarket (95-1249 Meheula Parkway) at the close of business (1 p.m.) Saturday. It will reopen its Mililani Branch (95-221 Kipapa Drive, Suite 1120) on Monday.

First Hawaiian accepting SBA applications

First Hawaiian Bank said Thursday it will accept customer SBA Small Business Paycheck Protection Program applications online at sba.fhb.com through June 30.

The SBA Paycheck Protection Program authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SBA will begin accepting applications starting today for small businesses and sole proprietors and starting April 10 for independent contractors and self-employed individuals. First Hawaiian will process applications with the Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is June 30.