Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association suspends season over coronavirus concerns

The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association has suspended the 2020 pre-season and regatta season due to mandated orders to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“Current reports leads us to believe that this collective effort will extend for some time and will last the duration of valuable planning, training and financial preparation for our 2020 Pre-Season and Regatta season,” said OHCRA president Lapule Schultz in a letter to association canoe clubs. “In response to the countless unknown variables, and the known economic hardships that we face as a community, the OHCRA Executive Board has decided to suspend the Pre-Season and Regatta Season.”

“We hope that this decision to suspend these events provides some relief to the weight that you feel and will allow you to focus on your community at a time when they need you most,” he said.

The regatta season was to be held from June through the beginning of August.

A decision has yet to be made on whether to hold the long-distance season. The board is expected to address the matter in early June.