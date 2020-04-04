Watch free films online with your Hawaii library card during quarantine

With most Hawaii residents hunkered down at home, the Hawaii Public Library System is offering everyone with a library card access to more than 30,000 films on the streaming service Kanopy through the month of April at no charge.

The Kanopy collection includes award-winning documentaries, hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, independent and classic films, plus movies for youth through “Kanopy Kids.”

The streaming service teams up with libraries and universities to offer what it bills as “thoughtful entertainment,” according to a news release. Most of the movies in its diverse collection are not available on other streaming services.

“We are particularly excited about all of the amazing commercial-free films and television series for our keiki,” State Librarian Stacey Aldrich said.

The movies can be streamed on demand on computers, televisions or mobile devices with the Kanopy app for iOS, Android or Roku. All library patrons have unlimited access until April 30 during a trial period. The service may be extended after that, depending on feedback.

To sign up, pull out your library card and go online to librarieshawaii.kanopy.com.