Fugitive arrested in connection with Nanakuli shooting

Police arrested a 38-year-old fugitive today who was wanted in connection with a February shooting that injured a man in Nanakuli.
Preston Baltazar was arrested at 9:25 a.m. today at Aliamanu Neighborhood Park on Salt Lake Boulevard. He was wanted for a $200,000 grand jury bench warrant after being indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder and three firearm offenses in connection with the shooting.
Police said the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. Feb. 5 when the victim and his friend got into an argument with the driver of a vehicle who was blocking their exit out of a driveway on Helelua Street. The argument escalated, and the suspect shot the victim with a handgun several times before fleeing the scene, police said.
The shooter was later identified as Baltazar.
Emergency Medical Services treated the victim for a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital where he was treated and released.
CrimeStoppers posted a statement on March 14, seeking the public’s help in locating Baltazar. The statement said he has 15 prior convictions.
