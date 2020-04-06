State scrambles to keep up with surge in food stamp, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families applications

As the Hawaii economy has shut down to try to curb the coronavirus pandemic, applications have surged for the federally funded “food stamp” program, now known as Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Human Services said the department received 3,293 applications last week for SNAP and financial support through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

The daily volume of applications from March 27 to April 3 was more than double the average number of filings in January and February as Hawaii businesses closed or curtained their operations, according to data provided by DHS Public Information & Communications Officer Amanda Stevens.

Nearly 1,800 applications for SNAP, TANF or both were approved by the end of the week, according to the data provided by the department.

DHS has rolled out a new online SNAP application process to cope with the rush, and applications are being processed within about two days, she said.

Stevens said the department has also been fielding calls from clients who receive support from Medicaid, SNAP or other federal programs who worry they could lose those benefits if they receive enhanced unemployment insurance benefits under the federal CARES Act passed by Congress on March 27.

Stevens said the department has received confirmation from the federal government that the extra unemployment benefits will not cause people to lose their SNAP benefits.