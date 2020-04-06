Police need help in finding driver of black Dodge who fled scene of Kalihi pedestrian crash

Police are asking for help in finding the driver of a black Dodge pickup truck that fled the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Feb. 25 striking a pedestrian and multiple vehicles.

The driver is described as a young male of unknown age. He was reversing at a high rate of speed from Republican Street onto Puuhale Road in Kalihi.

Police said the male pedestrian was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The Dodge was later found parked and unattended at 125 Dillingham Boulevard.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or to send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.