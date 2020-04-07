comscore 2-vehicle fire closes section of Farrington Highway westbound in Maili | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2-vehicle fire closes section of Farrington Highway westbound in Maili

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 pm

Honolulu firefighters are responding two a two-vehicle fire in Maili.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the intersection of Farrington Highway and St. John’s Road shortly after 11 a.m. today.

A section of the westbound lanes in the affected area is closed at this time.

Emergency Medical Services are also responding to the scene.

