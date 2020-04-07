Man, 51, seriously injured with slash to head in Kalihi

Emergency Medical Services treated a 51-year-old man who sustained a “slashing-type wound” to his head in Kalihi late Monday.
Paramedics responded to an area fronting a residential building on Akepo Lane at about 11:50 p.m. according to EMS. It was not immediately clear how the man sustained the wound.
He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.