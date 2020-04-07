comscore Man, 51, seriously injured with slash to head in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 51, seriously injured with slash to head in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Emergency Medical Services treated a 51-year-old man who sustained a “slashing-type wound” to his head in Kalihi late Monday.

Paramedics responded to an area fronting a residential building on Akepo Lane at about 11:50 p.m. according to EMS. It was not immediately clear how the man sustained the wound.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

