Hawaii records 6th coronavirus death as cases climb to 435

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state has recorded its sixth death from coronavirus and that cases have risen to 435, up 25 from Tuesday.

They gave no immediate details on the sixth death. The first four deaths in Hawaii have been on Oahu, while the fifth was on Maui.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 42 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Today’s statewide total includes 328 cases on Oahu, 54 in Maui County, 26 on Hawaii island, and 18 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state. Seven cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county.

In all, state officials today reported 16 new cases on Oahu, six in Maui County, three on Hawaii island, and no new cases on Kauai.

A total of 113 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, unchanged from Tuesday. By county, Honolulu has seen 83 patients recover, Maui has had 14 recoveries, the Big Island has had nine, and Kauai has seen seven, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 42 hospitalizations in the state, 36 have been on Oahu, five on Maui and one on Kauai.

Earlier today, Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino confirmed a cluster of at least 15 health care workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center had tested positive for COVID-19.

———

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.