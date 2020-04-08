More visitors continue to arrive in Hawaii by air

A total of 654 passengers arrived by air in Hawaii on Tuesday on 20 flights, according to the latest update from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Of the total, 160 were visitors, 239 were residents, and 73 were intended residents. Another 131 were crew, and 51 were in transit. The numbers do not include interisland travel.

The numbers continue to rise, given that 583 arrived by air on Monday, including 133 visitors.

Meanwhile, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, which markets Hawaii to U.S. travelers, is asking publications not to promote travel to Hawaii. HVCB President and CEO John Monahan made the request in a letter sent Monday to 130 top publications, editors and freelancers who write about Hawaii, as well as to about 40 publications in the travel trade and meetings, convention and incentives markets.

A mandatory, 14-day self-quarantine is required for all passengers arriving from out of state to Hawaii, which went into effect on March 26, as well as from interisland, starting April 1.

Of the 654 passengers who arrived on Tuesday, 508 went to Oahu, 79 to Kona on Hawaii island, 49 to Maui and 18 to Lihue, Kauai.

During the same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.