Warm, muggy days and cool nights expected for Hawaiian Islands

Tradewinds will remain light and variable through the week, with some humidity added to the mix for the Hawaiian isles, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The trades may return by the end of the weekend, but for now, the air will be still, with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers due to a trough stalled over the isles. Those conditions will continue through the workweek, forecasters said.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with scattered showers, highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit and variable winds up to 15 mph. Tonight’s lows range from 63 to 68 degrees.

On the surf front, no advisories are in place, but surf along north shores will remain up through early next week as a series of medium-period, northerly swells continue to move through. The largest of the series is expected Friday, which will drive surf heights along north shores a few feet overhead.

Surf along south shores, meanwhile, will trend up over the upcoming weekend as a small south swell fills in. Surf along east shores will remain low through the weekend.

Surf along north shores will remain at 5 to 7 feet, while surf along west shores will stay at 3 to 5 feet through Thursday.

Surf along south and east shores will remain at 1 to 3 feet through Thursday.

A weak cold front may reach Kauai on Saturday, and stall over central isles Sunday, bringing more clouds and showers to the isles heading into next week.