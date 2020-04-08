WATCH LIVE: State leaders provide COVID-19 update

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige will be joined by state officials today for a briefing to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Ige said the state’s sixth coronavirus-related death was the second on Maui.

Speakers will include Lt. Gov. Josh Green, State Dept. of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, State Sen. Ron Kouchi, State Rep. Scott Saiki and Hawaii Economic & Community Recovery Resiliency Navigator Alan Oshima.

Watch the live broadcast above.

——

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.