VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and HPD Chief Susan Ballard announce city curfew pilot program over Easter weekend to curb coronavirus spread

Honolulu police will enforce a night-time curfew pilot program this weekend to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today.

The nightly hours will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Friday night and extending into Monday morning, he said.

Caldwell said officials are wary of the Easter weekend.

“We are concerned that people are going to think — wow — it’s time to go out and do things, and we don’t want that to happen,” he said.

“Unless it’s essential, stay off the road,” Caldwell said.

Exceptions include such things as family emergencies and fetching medications, he said, but things such as shopping for food will not be permitted.

“It is a pilot program,” the mayor said. “Perhaps it won’t have to happen again or perhaps it will if we don’t see the results that we’re hoping for.”

Police Chief Susan Ballard said her officers will be out in numbers to enforce the curfew.

“We would prefer that you don’t walk (at those times), but as long as you’re not on wheels, you’re going to be safe,” Ballard said.

Caldwell and Ballard also said enforcement of the general stay-at-home order will be stepped up at public beaches and elsewhere.

“No peaches on the beaches,” Caldwell said.

