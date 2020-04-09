Police charge Hilo man for allegedly threatening to infect officers with coronavirus

Hawaii County police arrested and charged a 53-year-old Hilo man today for allegedly threatening to infect police officers with the coronavirus, among other offenses.

Gregory Storm was arrested in the South Hilo police station parking lot at about 9:45 a.m.

He was also wanted in connection with resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle earlier in the day, police said.

Police said Storm was being taken into custody when he told officers he had COVID-19 and intentionally coughed in their faces.

He was taken to Hilo Medical Center for minor injuries where he was treated and released.

The Hawaii County fire department’s medics and the hospital staff determined he had no symptoms of the coronavirus and did not believe he was carrying the virus.

He was charged with resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license, second-degree reckless endangering, prohibited acts during emergency management, two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and not having no-fault insurance.

Storm is being held at the East Hawaii Detention Facility. His total bail amount is set at $3,025.