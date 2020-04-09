Warm, muggy days and cool nights forecast for Hawaiian islands

A series of swells is in the forecast for the islands.

No surf advisories are in place, but surf along north shores will remain up through early next week as a series of northerly swells continue to move through. The largest of these is expected Friday, which will drive surf heights along north shores a few feet overhead.

Surf along south shores, meanwhile, will trend up over the upcoming weekend as a small south swell fills in. Surf along east shores will remain low through the weekend.

Surf along north shores will remain at 5 to 7 feet, while surf along west shores will stay at 3 to 5 feet through today.

Meantime, a weak cold front might reach Kauai on Saturday and stall over central islands Sunday, bringing more clouds and showers heading into next week.

Tradewinds will remain light and variable, with some humidity, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The trades may return by the end of the weekend, but for now the air will be still with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers due to a trough stalled over the islands. Those conditions will continue through Friday, forecasters said.