VIDEO: State Rep. Della Au Belatti joins the COVID-19 Care Conversation

State Rep. Della Au Belatti joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your questions on the COVID-19 Care Conversation.
——
Join COVID-19 Care Conversation sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative, live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji will discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
