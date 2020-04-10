Woman, 37, arrested in Kalihi after husband is attacked with box cutter

Honolulu police arrested a 37-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her husband with a box cutter in Kalihi.
Police said the suspect and victim, 45, were involved in an argument at about 8 p.m. Thursday. The argument escalated and the suspect allegedly cut her husband on his arm with the box cutter.
Police said the woman left and was later located and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.