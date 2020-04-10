Woman, 37, arrested in Kalihi after husband is attacked with box cutter

Honolulu police arrested a 37-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her husband with a box cutter in Kalihi.

Police said the suspect and victim, 45, were involved in an argument at about 8 p.m. Thursday. The argument escalated and the suspect allegedly cut her husband on his arm with the box cutter.

Police said the woman left and was later located and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.