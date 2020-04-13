WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige joins the COVID-19 Care Conversation

Gov. David Ige joins today’s COVID-19 Care Conversation at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live to take your questions about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
Watch here and submit your questions through our Facebook page.
Coming up later this week:
>> Tuesday: Sen. Mazie Hirono
>> Wednesday: Dr. Christina Kishimoto
>> Thursday: LG Josh Green
>> Friday: Britt Young, marriage and family counselor (therapist)
Join the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s COVID-19 Care Conversation, sponsored by Hawai’i Executive Collaborative, live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji will discuss the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
