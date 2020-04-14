Bank of Hawaii expands branch hours

Bank of Hawaii is temporarily expanding hours for most of its open branches in the state. Beginning Wednesday, Bankoh’s branches will open an hour earlier Mondays through Fridays in anticipation of increased traffic due to customers who might wish to cash or deposit Social Security benefit payments and/or economic impact payments from the IRS.

The bank encourages customers to use its online, mobile and ATM options to complete their banking needs while adhering to social distancing practices.

To continue accommodating kupuna 65 and older, those who are at risk (such as immune-compromised individuals) and their caregivers, most open Bankoh branches will reserve the first hour of business, 8-9 a.m., for this group. General banking hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Select branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, with the first hour (9-10 a.m.) reserved for kupuna.

For a complete listing of availability and hours, go to 808ne.ws/2V7dkq5.