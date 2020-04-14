Hawaii National Bank cuts branch hours

Hawaii National Bank is cutting branch hours to best ensure its customers’ and employees’ health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic. The changes went into effect Monday.

Branches that usually open at 8 a.m. will close at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and branches that usually open at 9 a.m. will close at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The bank will continue to dedicate the first hour of branch operations each day for customers ages 60 and over.

The Kalihi branch at 1620 N. School St. will restrict operations to drive-thru and ATM services. In-branch services will be offered for kupuna Monday-Friday. Saturday hours will remain 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for drive-thru only.

The Hawaii Kai branch at 266 Lunalilo Home Road will restrict services to walk-up window and ATM services. The kupuna hour will be offered for walk-up services.

The Kalihi and Hawaii Kai branches will offer restricted entry for safe deposit box access from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday. Access will be offered by appointment starting Monday by calling 528-7711.

Hawaii National Bank is allowing customers and employees to wear protective face masks and face shields, but the bank might ask customers to temporarily remove their masks for identification and security purposes.