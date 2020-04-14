Maui police asking for help finding 24-year-old extended furlough inmate

Police are looking for a 24-year-old extended furlough inmate who left the Maui Community Correctional Center without authorization, the Department of Public Safety said.

Kainoa Kaoni is wanted for escape after he met with his case worker and was asked to wait at the gatehouse, but left without authorization.

An extended furlough inmate lives and works outside the jail, but is required to check in throughout the month.

Kaoni is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was serving time for second-degree theft, first-degree burglary, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, attempted burglary and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. He is now facing an escape charge.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.