Low number of new COVID-19 cases has officials feeling good about response

The number of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii crossed the 500 mark Monday with one of the lowest numbers of new cases in several weeks.

The five cases that pushed the state’s total to 504 followed Sunday’s 13 cases and Thursday’s seven cases among relatively low numbers of late — encouraging signs considering what’s happening in New York, New Jersey and some other states.

But state health officials cautioned not to read too much into Monday’s low number, saying it’s likely a reflection of the rate of test reporting over the holiday weekend.

Still, officials appeared to be happy with the figure. State Health Director Bruce Anderson brought the number up as he testified before the House Select Committee on COVID-19, saying the state has been effective so far in “keeping the curve down.”

“We had five cases today. We had 13 yesterday. It’s not an unmanageable situation, largely because we are on every case and aggressively pursuing contacts,” Anderson said.

Earlier in the day, Gov. David Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the state’s health system has so far been able to handle the pandemic while administering scores of COVID-19 tests and keeping rates of hospitalization low.

“Overall, the state is performing very well,” he said.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, only 44 have required hospitalization, with no new cases reported Monday, officials said.

Ige said the state’s rate of hospitalization is less than 10%, and for those who do need to go to a hospital, less than 3% have required intensive care.

More than 19,000 people have been tested for the disease, which makes Hawaii among the top 10 states in the nation for the number of people it tests per capita. Of the total tested in Hawaii, just under 2.7% have been confirmed to have the coronavirus infection.

A total of 315 patients have recovered from the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting five new recoveries Monday. That means more than 60% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii have now recovered.

Among them is Peggy Torda-Saballa, mother of the 37-year-old Waikiki bartender who is fighting for his life after coming down with COVID-19 last month.

Despite testing positive over two weeks ago, the mother didn’t require hospitalization. She ended up resting at home and has now been cleared by her doctor.

As for Lee-Jacob “Coby” Torda, he remains in the ICU and on a ventilator. But, according to his family, he is slowly progressing, and his doctors are now cautiously optimistic about his recovery.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the excellent care he has been receiving from the doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. They have become our eyes, ears, arms, hands and hearts while we can’t be with him during his recovery,” his older brother, Leyton Torda, said in a release.

Meanwhile, health officials disclosed that the Maui Memorial Medical Center cluster of COVID-19 cases has increased to 34 health care workers and patients. The total includes two more health care workers and one patient who recently tested positive.

And Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said there may be another cluster of COVID-19 cases in the county. He couldn’t provide any details, except to say that the Health Department is investigating.

On Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Police Chief Susan Ballard announced the city would not continue the overnight curfew that was in place over the three-day Easter weekend.

Caldwell and Ballard said the 11 p.m.-to-5 a.m. prohibition on wheeled traffic resulted in little traffic on the roads and served its purpose in discouraging gatherings during the holiday weekend.

Caldwell, during a news conference, also announced that fabric stores on Oahu would now be considered essential businesses and can remain open on a limited basis for those who are making masks.

Elsewhere, the state announced the immediate closing of all Hawaii offshore islets as well as Ahu o Laka, more commonly known as the Kaneohe sandbar.

State conservation officers issued 20 warnings to boaters at the Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor on Sunday for violations of the stay-at-home order.

“Our officers observed dozens of people congregating in close proximity at Ahu o Laka. These dismissive behaviors are unfortunate and unhealthy and is what led to closing the sand bar,” Division of Conservation and Resources Chief Jason Redulla said in a news release.

The state also announced the closure of the Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor ramp and all trailer parking spaces.

“We want everyone to realize that we all have to be very serious about stay-at-home and physical distancing orders,” Land Board Chairwoman Suzanne Case said. “The sooner everyone pays attention to the rules, the quicker life can return to normal, including reopening those places that are normally enjoyed by so many people.”

Violations of the emergency rules are punishable by fines of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment.

The Hawaii Bankers Association announced Monday that Hawaii banks have secured Small Business Administration approval for loans to more than 7,500 companies totaling $1.6 billion under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The association estimated the funding would help preserve more than 100,000 jobs statewide.

The program, created as part of the massive relief package approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, is designed to help small businesses keep employees on payroll and off unemployment assistance for as much as eight weeks and requires applicants to use SBA-approved lenders. In Hawaii this includes American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Central Pacific Bank, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii National Bank, Ohana Pacific Bank and Territorial Savings Bank.