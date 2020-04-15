More than 2,600 visitors have come to Hawaii since quarantine began

More than 500 trans-Pacific passengers came to Hawaii on Tuesday — including some visitors.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported today that 512 trans-Pacific passengers arrived on Tuesday, including 119 visitors and 174 residents. The count also included 136 airline crew members, 34 transit passengers who are catching other flights and 43 intended new residents for Oahu and six for Kona.

Visitors include everyone with an out of state ID, who who plan on leaving after a period of time. Intended residents are those with out of state IDs, who say they plan to stay here.

Visitor counts have greatly decreased since March 26, when Gov. David Ige instituted a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all arriving trans-Pacific passengers to cut travel demand and protect Hawaii’s resources due to COVID-19. He expanded the quarantine to interisland flights on April 1.

At this time last year, more than 30,000 passengers were arriving in Hawaii daily. In the 20 days since the quarantine began, some 2,657 visitors have arrived. That’s an average of nearly 133 passengers a day who are visitors.