WATCH LIVE: Hawaii government leaders share coronavirus updates

State Joint Task Force Commander Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr. announced that Hawaii National Guard soldiers deployed statewide to aid in covornavirus relief efforts will increase to 1,200 from about 400.

Gov. David Ige and state officials are holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today to discuss the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Scheduled speakers include Ige, State Joint Task Force Commander Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr., Dept. of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson and Dept. of Labor & Industrial Relations Director Scott Murakami.

