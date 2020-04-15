Business Briefs: Bank of Hawaii expands branch hours

Bank of Hawaii is temporarily expanding hours for most of its open branches in the state. Beginning today, Bankoh’s branches will open an hour earlier Mondays through Fridays in anticipation of increased traffic due to customers who might wish to cash or deposit Social Security benefit payments and/or economic impact payments from the IRS.

The bank encourages customers to use its online, mobile and ATM options to complete their banking needs while adhering to social distancing practices.

To continue accommodating kupuna 65 and older, those who are at risk (such as immune-compromised individuals) and their caregivers, most open Bankoh branches will reserve the first hour of business, 8-9 a.m., for this group. General banking hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Select branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, with the first hour (9-10 a.m.) reserved for kupuna.

For a complete listing of availability and hours, go to 808ne.ws/2V7dkq5.

Hawaii National Bank cuts branch hours

Hawaii National Bank is cutting branch hours to best ensure its customers’ and employees’ health and safety during the pandemic. The changes went into effect Monday.

Branches that usually open at 8 a.m. will close at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and branches that usually open at 9 a.m. will close at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The bank will continue to dedicate the first hour of branch operations each day for customers ages 60 and over.

The Kalihi branch at 1620 N. School St. will restrict operations to drive-thru and ATM services. In-branch services will be offered for kupuna Monday-Friday. Saturday hours will remain 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for drive-thru only.

The Hawaii Kai branch at 266 Lunalilo Home Road will restrict services to walk-up window and ATM services. The kupuna hour will be offered for walk-up services.

The Kalihi and and Hawaii Kai branches will offer restricted entry for safe deposit box access from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday. Access will be offered by appointment starting Monday by calling 528-7711.

Hawaii National Bank is allowing customers and employees to wear protective face masks and face shields, but the bank might ask customers to temporarily remove their masks for identification and security purposes.