Struggling families are urged to apply for state benefits

Hawaii residents confused about whether they qualify for food stamps, health care and other financial assistance programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic should apply online at humanservices.hawaii.gov and let officials figure out each person’s — and family’s — eligibility, Gov. David Ige and the head of the state Department of Human Serv­ices said Tuesday.

“Please, do not do your own eligibility based on information online,” Pankaj Bhanot, director of the Department of Human Serv­ices, implored during a Facebook Live “Community Connection” discussion on Ige’s Facebook page. “It’s very nuanced. It’s very complicated. Just apply for the benefits online.”

During their discussion, Ige and Bhanot also addressed child care options, domestic violence resources and the financial eligibility consequences of the federal government’s one-time stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per individual, along with additional $600 weekly benefits up to four months, in addition to unemployment benefits.

The additional benefits — part of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion CARES Act relief package — affect the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (food stamps) and Medicaid differently, Bhanot said.

So he repeatedly suggested that people apply.

In response to a Facebook viewer’s question, Bhanot said work requirements to receive SNAP benefits have been waived, and applicants — such as the homeless — do not have to provide a physical ID because state employees have other ways to prove identification.

Hawaii officials are also working with federal officials to waive restrictions that prevent SNAP beneficiaries from purchasing prepared hot meals — and to order groceries online or have them delivered, Bhanot said.

The Department of Human Services has been receiving 550 applications each day for a variety of assistance, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families with children under age 18.

But Bhanot said, “Within 24 hours you’re going to get the decision on your eligibility.”

SNAP and other benefits can be accessed on users’ Electronic Benefit Transfer — or EBT — cards, which are sent from a Florida provider to ensure social distancing and take five to seven days to arrive, Bhanot said.

At the start of the discussion, Ige said, “There are many who are experiencing something that they’ve never experienced before. … Many of them have not been unemployed or have not really had to apply for support from the state before.”

Asked by a Facebook viewer about child care, Bhanot said federal waivers and Ige’s executive order make it easier to get assistance.

“A lot of the income, a lot of the activity and a lot of the reporting requirements have been suspended or relaxed,” Bhanot said. “So you don’t have any barriers to applying and getting care that you need during this difficult time, particularly if you are an essential worker, you are a first responder or if you are a health care professional. We have these subsidies available, dependent on what the need is.”

A list of child care services also is available at humanservices.hawaii.gov.

Asked about domestic violence resources, Bhanot listed several phone numbers across the islands, including a new text messaging system through the Domestic Violence Action Center help line of 605-956-5680, which is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ige also suggested that people call 211 for a list of resources in their community.

Ige’s next “Community Connection” on his Facebook page is scheduled for Thursday.