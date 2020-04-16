Man, 28, arrested after he allegedly steals phone from swimmer’s towel off Diamond Head

A 28-year-old man allegedly stole a phone while its 60-year-old owner was swimming off of Diamond Head.
The suspect allegedly took the phone from the man’s towel at 5:40 p.m. April 9 and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft Wednesday night at 6:55 p.m. after the victim saw the suspect at an undisclosed location and called police.
