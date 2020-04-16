VIDEO: Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green discuss telehealth virtual visits

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and medical officials held a press conference discuss the option of telehealth virtual visits with health care providers amid the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Scheduled speakers included Matthew Koenig, MD, Medical Director of Telemedicine at Queen’s Medical Center; Judy Mohr Peterson, PhD, Med-QUEST Administrator and Hawaii State Medicaid Director with the Hawaii Dept. of Human Services; Jennifer Diesman, Senior Vice President with HMSA; Sam Balukoff, Hospital Administrator with Kaiser Permanente; and Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, UH John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.