First Hawaiian Bank urges more SBA funding

First Hawaiian Bank said today it was informed by the SBA Paycheck Protection Program that funding has been depleted due to strong nationwide demand. The bank said it pushed through as many applications as possible, receiving confirmation on $800 million in funding for its customers.

“We recognize that there are many customer applications that were not accepted before the Federal funds ran out and we are ready to continue working around the clock in the event the Federal Government is able to add additional funding to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program,” Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are asking all small business customers to contact their Hawaii congressional representatives to request that the Federal Government add more funds to this program that serves as a critical lifeline for Hawaii’s small businesses.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration said all of the $349 billion allocated by Congress for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program has been used up. Congress will need to provide more funding for small businesses to receive a PPP Loan. First Hawaiian is urging all small businesses to contact their congressional representative to request that the federal government immediately appropriate more funding to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program.

HOW TO REACH CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATES

Sen. Mazie Hirono

>> Phone: 522-8970 (Hawaii office) or 202-224-6361 (Washington, D.C., office)

>> Address: 300 Ala Moana Blvd., Room 3-106, Honolulu, HI 96850

>> Website: www.hirono.senate.gov/contact

Sen. Brian Schatz

>> Phone: 523-2061 (Hawaii office) or 202-224-3934 (Washington, D.C., office)

>> Address: 300 Ala Moana Blvd., Room 7-212, Honolulu, HI 96850

>> Website: www.schatz.senate.gov/contact

Congressman Ed Case, 1st District

>> Phone: 650-6688 (Honolulu office) or 202-225-2726 (Washington, D.C., office)

>> Address: 1132 Bishop St., Suite 1910, Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Website: case.house.gov/forms/writeyourrep

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, 2nd District

>> Phone: 541-1986 (Hawaii office) or 202-225-4906 (Washington, D.C., office)

>> Address: 300 Ala Moana Blvd., 5-104 Prince Kuhio Building, Honolulu, HI 96850

>> Email: TulsiOffice@mail.house.gov