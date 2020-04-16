Oahu condo tower developer forms residential brokerage firm

A company involved in the development of a residential condominium and hotel tower on Kapiolani Boulevard has formed a real estate brokerage firm focused on new high-rise home sales.

JL Capital, an investment firm and partner developing Sky Ala Moana, announced that it recently formed Associated Real Estate Advisors LLC.

Mark Berkowitz, JL Capital vice president of sales and development, is heading the new brokerage firm as president.

Berkowitz had previously worked for local real estate brokerage firm Heyer and Associates, and was involved with sales at a Hawaii Kai condo conversion project Hale Ka Lae with owner Avalon Group, which partnered with JL Capital to develop Sky Ala Moana.

The estimated $510 million project featuring a pair of connected 43-story towers containing 474 condo units and 300 hotel rooms began construction late last year. Completion is projected for 2022.