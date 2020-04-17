Big Island police ask for witnesses to attack on man, 47, in Hilo

Hawaii County police are asking for witnesses to an assault that left a 47-year-old man in critical condition Thursday night.

Police said that the assault occurred in the Bayfront area of Hilo.

Patrol officers responded to a gas station on Kamehameha Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of an assault near the judge’s stand on Bayfront Highway where he had been seen earlier with several people.

The victim had injuries to his face, head and body and was taken in critical condition to the Hilo Medical Center.

He later underwent emergency surgery, and has been stabilized, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case, which is classified as a first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 961-2252 or the police non-emergency number at 935-3311.