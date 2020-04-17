Sunny skies, diminishing tradewinds, high surf for Hawaii north shores in store for weekend

The breezy tradewinds have returned, and mostly sunny weather is expected in Hawaii through Saturday, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Those trades, however, will gradually diminish through Saturday, while delivering a few windward showers.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, except for isolated windward showers, with highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit and winds of 10 to 20 mph. Tonight’s forecast is partly cloudy, with lows from 65 to 70.

Surf along north shores will be 5 to 7 feet today, then rise to 12 to 16 feet Saturday due to a series of northwest swells, which are expected to reach advisory levels when they peak Saturday night. Surf along west shores will remain at 3 to 5 feet today, then rise to 6 to 10 feet Saturday.

Surf along east shores, meanwhile, will remain at 2 to 4 feet today, then lower to 1 to 3 feet late Saturday as the tradewinds ease.

Surf along south shores will be 1 to 3 feet today, then 2 to 4 feet Saturday.

The trades will weaken further, and shift to the southeast Sunday, forecasters said, and continue through the middle of next week. Mornings and nights will remain mostly clear, with increased cloud cover each afternoon, but not much rainfall.

A small craft advisory for Big Island leeward and southeast waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, and Pailolo Channel remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.