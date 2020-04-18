Girl Scout Cookies to be sold at City Mill locations

Girl Scout Cookies will be available at most City Mill locations in Oahu as the Girl Scouts of Hawaii adjusts from the COVID-19 outbreak that has canceled many of its cookie booths.

“The COVID-19 restrictions caused the cancellation of over 1,100 cookie booths midway through our cookie season, severely curtailing our Girl Scout troops’ opportunities to fundraise for their community service projects throughout the year,” said Shari Chang, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Hawaii, in a news release. “We’re extremely grateful for City Mill stepping in to participate in our Cookie Booth Buyout program. Their support allows the community to purchase boxes of Girl Scout Cookies at most of their retail locations and all sales will go directly to our local Girl Scout troops.”

The 5,000-member Girl Scouts of Hawaii partnered up with City Mill through its Cookie Booth Buyout program, and starting Wednesday, customers can buy Girl Scout Cookies at the hardware store for $5 a box.

“As a long-standing kamaaina company, it’s always been important for City Mill to support local community organizations, including the Girl Scouts,” said City Mill Vice President Carol Ai May in the news release. “We miss having the Girl Scouts booths on the weekend at our stores, and the Booth Buyout program was a perfect way for us to extend their fundraising efforts.”

Girl Scout Cookies can also be purchased online at gshawaii.org/cookies and delivered.

The cookies will be available at the following locations:

>>Honolulu (660 N. Nimitz Highway)

>>Ewa Beach (Laulani Village Shopping Center, 91-1061 Keanui Drive)

>>Hawaii Kai (333 Keahole Street)

>>Kaimuki (3086 Waialae Avenue)

>>Kaneohe (46-209 Kahuhipa Street)

>>Mililani (Mililani Town Center, 95-455 Maka’imo’imo Street)

>>Pearl City (98-1277 Kaahumanu Street)