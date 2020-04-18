Hawaiian Airlines, Every1ne Hawaii to transport 2 million face masks from China to Hawaii

A Hawaiian Airlines plane is on its way to Shenzhen, China to pick up 2 million face masks to bring back to Hawaii.

Hawaiian is partnering with Every1ne Hawaii, a grassroots community group, to execute the humanitarian mission. Over the past several days, the carrier worked to get international approvals and coordinate flight logistics, including maximizing the Airbus A330’s cargo space by removing the wide-body aircraft’s lower deck crew rest module.

The aircraft, which carried four Hawaiian pilots, two mechanics and two airport operations employees, is expected to return to Hawaii just before 5 p.m. on Monday. Every1ne Hawaii will work with community nonprofits and city leaders to get masks to the most vulnerable community members.

The masks are arriving in Hawaii just as new mask rules are implemented. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is requiring that everyone on Oahu who is conducting a business transaction be required to wear a non-surgical face mask starting Monday. The new rule doesn’t apply to transactions occurring inside banks or other financial institutions. It also exempts people with respiratory or other types of medical issues. The rule doesn’t extend to workers who do not interact with the public; although Caldwell highly recommends that “everyone sh0uld wear a mask.”

Those in need are urged to go to every1nehawaii.com. The group has temporarily suspended requests for free masks, but should have more soon thanks to its partnership with Hawaiian. Those who visit the website are urged to subscribe or follow Every1ne Hawaii on social media to stay tuned for updates on masks.