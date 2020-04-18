Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise to 574, up 21; Big Island sees largest increase

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 574, up 22 from Friday, with most new cases on the Big Island.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 51 have required hospitalizations, with three new cases reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at nine, unchanged from Friday. Six deaths were on Oahu and three were on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 382 cases on Oahu, 104 in Maui County, 61 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

In all, state officials today reported 17 new cases on the Big Island, and two new cases each on Oahu and inMaui County.

A total 410 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 20 new recoveries today. More than 70% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 309 patients recover, Maui has had 52 recoveries, the Big Island has had 33, and Kauai has seen 16, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 51 hospitalizations in the state, 43 have been on Oahu, seven on Maui and one on Kauai.

On Friday, health officials said they are continuing to investigate half a dozen COVID-19 clusters throughout the islands. The investigations include three medical workers at Wahiawa General Hospital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, three positive employees at Wahiawa Health, 42 cases at Maui Memorial Medical Center (27 staff and 15 patients) and a related case at Hale Makua Health Services on Maui, and 14 cases connected to two McDonald’s locations in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island. And at least seven infected crew members were found on the Pride of America cruise ship docked in Honolulu.

