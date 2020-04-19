More than 400 air passengers arrived in Hawaii on Saturday

More than 100 visitors arrived in Hawaii on Saturday, a slight increase from the day before.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said today that 109 visitors arrived by plane in the islands Saturday, compared to 98 who arrived on Friday.

Saturday’s visitor total was also an increase from the 89 who arrived a week earlier.

Before Friday, the number of visitors who arrived by plane in the islands was 110 on Thursday, 105 on Wednesday, 119 on Tuesday, 164 on Monday, and 91 a week ago.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said 454 people flew into the islands Saturday, including 157 residents, 103 crew members, 42 intended residents, 43 transit passengers traveling onto other destinations and the visitors. Also Saturday, 14 flights flew into Hawaii with 11 of them landing on Oahu. Hawaii island, Maui, and Kauai each received one trans-Pacific flight.

Passenger arrivals have fallen steeply since Gov. David Ige’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for passengers arriving on trans-Pacific flights began on March 26 because of the coronavirus. On April 1, the self-quarantine was extended to interisland travelers.

At this time last year, about 30,000 passengers were flying into Hawaii each day.