White House nears deal with Congress on aid for small businesses

WASHINGTON >> The White House and congressional Democrats today closed in on an agreement for a $450 billion economic relief package to replenish a depleted emergency fund for small businesses and to expand coronavirus testing around the country, with votes on the measure possible early this week.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described the broad outlines of the package in an appearance on CNN today. The agreement would include $300 billion to replenish the emergency fund, called the Paycheck Protection Program; $50 billion for the Small Business Administration’s disaster relief fund; $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the minority leader, said in separate television appearances Sunday morning that a deal appeared to be in the offing.

Mnuchin said President Donald Trump approved of the framework, and he expressed hope that the Senate could vote on the bill as early as Monday and the House on Tuesday.

That would represent a significant breakthrough after nearly two weeks of stalemate over the bill, even as the $349 billion small-business fund ran dry Thursday with many applicants still in line, a move that risked adding more bankruptcies, business failures and job losses to an already stunning economic toll.

That timeline, however, could be optimistic, and the path ahead is complicated. With lawmakers scattered across the country, many in states that are restricting travel, House and Senate leaders will most likely try to approve any agreement during procedural sessions this week as opposed to bringing their rank and file back to the Capitol to vote. But during procedural sessions, any one lawmaker could object, delaying final passage.

The money for hospitals and testing in the package that Mnuchin outlined was a significant concession to Democrats, who were standing in the way of a quick and stand-alone infusion of cash to the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to small businesses to create incentives for them to keep employees on their payroll.

Democrats had also wanted to couple an infusion for the small-business program with more money for states and cities. But Mnuchin said such funds would be included in a future relief package.