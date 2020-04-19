Big Isle collision kills 1 man, injures 2

A 57-year-old man was killed and another man flown to Oahu for treatment after a head-on crash Saturday on Hawaii island.

Big Island police identified the deceased man as Tony Atkinson, of Holualoa.

Police said Atkinson was driving a red 2003 Mini Cooper southbound on Mamalahoa Highway just south of the 3-mile marker when he crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup. The crash occurred about 6 p.m. and Atkinson was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he died at 10:50 p.m.

A 41-year-old Holualoa man who was driving the pickup was taken to Kona Community Hospital and later flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

A 28-year-old man who was a passenger in the Mini Cooper was taken to the Kona hospital for treatment. His condition was not disclosed.

Hawaii police asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, Ext. 229.

This was the eighth traffic fatality this year compared to five at this time last year.