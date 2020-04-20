Matson pledges gifts to food bank networks

Matson Inc. has pledged to contribute more than $500,000 this year in cash and shipping services for food bank networks in Hawaii and other markets the company serves.

The Honolulu-based ocean cargo transportation firm made the commitment in conjunction with the publication Thursday of its annual report on charitable giving.

“This year, with the unprecedented effects of the pandemic being felt by families everywhere, Matson is focusing its rsources on addressing our communities’ most pressing needs,” Matt Cox, company chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Last year Matson reported giving $3.7 million in cash, services and equipment to 960 charitable causes in markets it serves.

Hawaii charitable organizations and programs received $1.4 million. The balance was distributed in Alaska ($1.2 million), other mainland states ($675,000) and a Pacific region including Guam, Micronesia and South Pacific islands ($340,000).

Among the nearly 1,000 recipients were United Way chapters, American Red Cross, Aloha Medical Mission, aio Foundation, Hawaii Foodbank, Coast Guard Foundation and the American Heart Association.

Cash contributions represented most of Matson’s donations last year at $2.4 million. In-kind contributions included use of shipping containers, transportation and other goods or services.

Matson contributions last year were in line with donations of $3.6 million in 2018 and $3.7 million in 2017.

The company said its charitable contributions have totaled about $20.5 million since 2012 when Matson was spun off from Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

More information about the gifts, which the company makesthrough its nonprofit Matson Foundation, is available online at matson.com/foundation.