Power restored to Lahaina as repair crews work to reconnect Pearl City

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Power has been restored to all affected customers in Lahaina on Maui.

In an unrelated outage in Pearl City on Oahu, a vehicle struck a utility pole causing an outage to approximately 1,910 customers at about 8 a.m.

Crews are working to replace the utility pole and aim to restore power by 4:30 p.m., according to Hawaiian Electric.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Hundreds of customers were left without power in separate unrelated power outages this morning on Maui and Oahu.

Approximately 1,250 Hawaiian Electric customers are experiencing an outage in Lahaina.

The outage was reported at about 7:20 a.m. today.

“Crews are currently responding to the outage and the cause is being assessed,” said Shayna Decker, spokeswoman of the of Hawaiian Electric’s operations in Maui County.

In an unrelated outage, 1,910 customers were left without power in Pearl City this morning as of 8 a.m.

A first responder was sent to the scene, Hawaiian Electric said in a tweet.